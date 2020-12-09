Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as Bank of Canada skips chance to talk down the currency

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds details on vaccine approval; updates prices)
    * Bank of Canada leaves its key interest rate unchanged
    * Canada approves its first COVID-19 vaccine
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as Wall Street
pulled back from record highs and the Bank of Canada gave less
attention to recent gains for the currency than some investors
expected.
    Canada's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged
at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current
policy of quantitative easing, in a regular rate decision
statement. [nL1N2IP1I7
    "The recent strength in the Canadian dollar didn't get much
attention, other than to say that it was the result of the broad
based weakness in the U.S. dollar," Royce Mendes, senior
economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
    "The lack of a stronger callout could be seen as the Bank
acknowledging that there's not a lot it can do to weaken the
currency in the current environment," Mendes said.
    Last Friday, the greenback fell to a 2-1/2-year low against
a basket of major currencies as optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine
will boost the global economy next year reduced demand for
safe-haven assets.
    Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine,
clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc         shots to be
delivered and administered across the country as soon as next
week.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.2769 to 1.2833. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its
strongest intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2763.
    The S&P 500 fell nearly 1% as investors weighed U.S.
economic stimulus prospects, while U.S. crude oil futures       
settled 0.2% lower at $45.52 a barrel after data showed an
unexpected jump in crude stockpiles.                         
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.4 basis points at
0.755%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Peter Cooney)
