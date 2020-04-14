CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as easing of some lockdowns bolsters risk appetite

* Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3863 to 1.3924 * Price of U.S. oil decreases 4.3% * Canadian bond yields decline across a flatter curve TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, holding near a four-week high it posted the previous day as investors welcomed signs of easing lockdowns in some countries even as the IMF slashed its global growth outlook. World stocks gained after Chinese trade data came in better than expected and as some countries tried to restart their economies by partly lifting restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt particularly hard by global economic contraction. The International Monetary Fund projected that global output would fall by 3% in 2020, with Canada's economy expected to shrink by 6.2%. At 9:21 a.m. (1321 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3907 to the greenback, or 71.91 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Monday touched its strongest level since March 16 at 1.3852, traded in a range of 1.3863 to 1.3924. The steady profile for the loonie came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. Last month, the central bank slashed its benchmark rate by a total of 150 basis points, in a series of emergency moves, to a level of 0.25%, and it began a quantitative easing program, buying government bonds on a large scale. U.S. crude oil futures dropped 4.3% to $21.44 a barrel, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts could soon balance markets pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 4.5 basis points at 0.714%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)