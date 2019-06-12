CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as lower oil prices offset Fed rate cut bets

* Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.3279 to 1.3304 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2% * Canadian bond prices edge higher across steeper yield curve TORONTO, June 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, having pulled back from a three-month high from earlier in the week, as lower oil prices countered tame U.S. inflation data. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was weighed down by a weaker outlook for demand and a rise in U.S. crude inventories despite expectations of extended supply cuts led by OPEC. U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.0% at $52.20 a barrel. U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May, pointing to moderate inflation that together with a slowing economy could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year. The loonie has benefited this month from expectations that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates less than the Federal Reserve. Money markets see about a 50-percent chance of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut by December, while they are pricing in at least two cuts over the same period by the Fed. At 9:44 a.m. (1344 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3287 to the greenback, or 75.26 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Monday its strongest level since March 1 at 1.3226, traded in a range of 1.3279 to 1.3304. With under three weeks to go before proposed talks between the Chinese and U.S. leaders, expectations for progress toward ending the trade war are low and sources say there has been little preparation for a meeting even as the health of the world economy is at stake. In addition to being a major exporter of commodities, Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt by a slowdown in the global flow of trade or capital. Canadian government bond prices were higher across much of a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.46% and the 10-year gained 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.525%. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday in eleven days at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)