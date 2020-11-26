Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as oil gives back some recent gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against greenback
    * Canadian payroll employment rises by 337,500 in September
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.8%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the recent
rally in oil lost some momentum and ahead of a parliamentary
appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.    
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped
from seven-month highs as signs of growing supplies helped to
halt a rally driven by optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will
revive fuel demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.8% at $45.36 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3001 to the greenback, or 76.92 U.S. cents. It traded in a
narrow range of 1.2990 to 1.3013.
    On Wednesday, it touched its strongest intraday level since
Nov. 10 at 1.2982 as recent progress on vaccines, Joe Biden's
U.S. presidential election win and hopes for further economic
stimulus boosted investor sentiment.             
    U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
Day holiday.
    Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins are due
to appear by videoconference before the House of Commons
Standing Committee on Finance at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT). The
central bank indicated last month that it will leave interest
rates at a record low of 0.25% until at least 2023.
    Canadian payroll employment rose by 337,500, or 2.2%, in
September, Statistics Canada said. Still, payroll employment has
declined by 1.2 million since February due to the coronavirus
crisis.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve. The 10-year yield             fell by one basis
point to 0.703%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
