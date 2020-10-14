Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, held back by profit taking after recent rally

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar was near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3116 to 1.3163
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.1% higher
    * Canadian government bond yield ease

    TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied
against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as
fading prospects of U.S. stimulus weighed on investor sentiment
and investors took some profits after the currency notched a
five-week high the previous day.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3140 to
the greenback, or 76.10 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.3116 to 1.3163. On Tuesday, the currency touched its strongest
intraday level since Sept. 8 at 1.3095.
    "Some of today's weakness may reflect profit taking from
recent longs," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York. "CAD remains well positioned in our view over
the longer term."   
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled
2.1% higher at $41.04 a barrel but Wall Street dropped as U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a stimulus deal
would not likely be made before the presidential election in
November.                         
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States.
    The U.S. dollar        retreated against a basket of major
currencies, a day after notching its biggest daily percentage
gain in three weeks, while Canadian government bond yields
eased, with the 10-year             down about half a basis
point at 0.583%.
    The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the public's use of
online services and that means the Bank of Canada must move more
quickly to research how a central bank digital product would
work, Deputy Governor Tim Lane said.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sandra Maler)
