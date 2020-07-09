Bonds News
July 9, 2020 / 1:43 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near 2-week high as housing data adds to recovery signs

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a 2-week high at 1.3487
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, holding near
an earlier two-week high as stock markets globally rose and
domestic housing data added to evidence of economic recovery.
    Canadian housing starts rose by more than expected in June,
climbing 8.3%, data from the national housing agency showed.
            
    European shares were rising again after a two-day wobble as
China's markets continued their charge but concerns about
renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the United States weighed on
the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude oil
futures        were down 1% at $40.49 a barrel.
                            
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3506 to
the greenback, or 74.04 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since June 23 at 1.3487.    
    The loonie and long-term Canadian bond yields were bolstered
on Wednesday by a larger than expected expansion in spending by
the federal government.              
    Canada's jobs report for June is due on Friday, which could
help guide expectations for further stimulus measures from the
Bank of Canada. The central bank is due to make an interest rate
announcement and present updated economic projections next week.
   
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve, with the 10-year             down 3.6 basis
points at 0.541%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
