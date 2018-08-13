CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near 3-week low amid Turkish lira fallout

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3139, or 76.11 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest intraday since July 24 at C$1.3179 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.4 percent * Bond prices little changed across the yield curve TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, bouncing back from its weakest in nearly three weeks when it was hit early in the session as fallout from the Turkish lira's crash rippled through asset markets. World markets shuddered as Turkey's worsening currency crisis persuaded investors to dump equities and emerging markets and flee to safer assets safe-haven currencies like the greenback and the Japanese yen. Canada's currency touched its weakest since July 24 before bouncing back, but its swing was not as volatile as some others. Canada exports many commodities and runs a current account deficit so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as trade tensions and troubled emerging markets dented the outlook for fuel demand. U.S. crude prices were down 0.4 percent at $67.37 a barrel. At 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading near flat at C$1.3139 to the greenback, or 76.11 U.S. cents. The currency, which was buffeted last week by a diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and Canada as well as the threat of emerging market contagion, hit a session low of C$1.3179. Talks between the United States and Mexico over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement were set to drag into this week, as auto industry officials said on Friday that new sticking points had emerged over President Donald Trump's threat to impose steep automotive tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted late on Friday that Canada "must wait" to rejoin the NAFTA talks. The country sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United States, so its economy could be hurt if NAFTA is scrapped as Trump has threatened. On Friday, data showed that Canada unexpectedly added 54,100 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dipped to equal a record low 5.8 percent. But analysts said the data were weaker than they appeared and played down talk of another Bank of Canada interest rate hike next month. Speculators have cut bearish bets on the Canadian dollar for the fourth straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve, with the 10-year rising 1 Canadian cent to yield 2.301 percent. Canada's manufacturing sales data for June is due on Thursday and the July inflation report is due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)