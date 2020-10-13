Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near 5-week high as risk appetite ebbs on vaccine worries

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a five-week high intraday at 1.3095
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.9%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the pause
of a high profile COVID-19 vaccine trial offset robust Chinese
trade data, with the currency holding near an earlier five-week
high.
    Data showing that Chinese exports and imports climbed in
September boosted the price of oil, one of Canada's major
exports.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        rose 1.9% to $40.17 a barrel
but global equity markets          were pressured by news that
Johnson & Johnson         has paused its COVID-19 vaccine
candidate clinical trials because of an unexplained illness in a
study participant.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3105 to the greenback, or 76.31 U.S. cents. The currency
touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 8 at 1.3095.
    Last week, the Canadian dollar notched its largest gain
since early June, helped by a rebound in oil prices and hopes
for U.S. stimulus, as well as strong domestic jobs data.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday as Canada's
market reopened following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
    The 10-year             fell 3.6 basis points to 0.593%,
pulling back from its highest since Sept. 1 at 0.646% earlier in
the session.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up