CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near 5-week high as risk appetite ebbs on vaccine worries

* Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback * Loonie touches a five-week high intraday at 1.3095 * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.9% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the pause of a high profile COVID-19 vaccine trial offset robust Chinese trade data, with the currency holding near an earlier five-week high. Data showing that Chinese exports and imports climbed in September boosted the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 1.9% to $40.17 a barrel but global equity markets were pressured by news that Johnson & Johnson has paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials because of an unexplained illness in a study participant. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3105 to the greenback, or 76.31 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 8 at 1.3095. Last week, the Canadian dollar notched its largest gain since early June, helped by a rebound in oil prices and hopes for U.S. stimulus, as well as strong domestic jobs data. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday as Canada's market reopened following the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The 10-year fell 3.6 basis points to 0.593%, pulling back from its highest since Sept. 1 at 0.646% earlier in the session. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)