CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near three-week high; Bank of Canada policymaker speech due

    * Canadian dollar touches its strongest since Jan. 22 at
1.2674
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding near
its strongest level in nearly three weeks as global equity
markets reached record highs and ahead of a speech by a Bank of
Canada policymaker.
    World share markets rose for the eighth day in a row, while
market sentiment was boosted by the prospect of U.S. fiscal
stimulus and vaccine rollouts, before a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global
economy.
    Oil extended its rally for a ninth day on Wednesday, its
longest winning streak in two years, supported by producer
supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a
recovery in demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.2% at $58.48 a barrel,
while the loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2687
to the greenback, or 78.82 U.S. cents, having touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 22 at 1.2674.
    Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to give a
virtual speech to a Quebec-based digital intelligence
organization at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT).
    Investors will pay attention to any comments on the economic
outlook after the central bank said in January that the pace of
its bond purchases will be adjusted as it gains confidence in
the strength of the recovery.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after data showing tame U.S.
inflation. The 10-year             eased half a basis point to
0.993%, pulling back from its highest intraday level since March
last year at 1.028%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
