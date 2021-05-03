Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies near three-year high amid global economic optimism

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2270 to 1.2317
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.3%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Monday, holding near its
strongest level in over three years ahead of domestic factory
activity data and as optimism about global economic recovery
bolstered investor sentiment.
    Global equity markets          gained and the price of oil,
one of Canada's major exports, rose 0.3% to $63.77 a barrel
       as investors bullish about the global economic recovery
looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is
expected to underline the strength of the rebound.             
    Canada's economy likely grew by 6.5% on an annualized basis
in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday, though
economists warned that the current third wave of COVID-19
infections will weigh in the second quarter.             
    The Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) for April is due at 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), while the
Canadian employment report for the same month is due on Friday.
    The Bank of Canada's signal that it may begin raising
interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve has lit a fire
under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show
faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie
overshoots.             
    The Canadian dollar        was nearly unchanged at 1.2292 to
the greenback, or 81.35 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2270 to 1.2317.
    On Friday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level
since February 2018 at 1.2262. For the month of April, it was up
2.2%.
    Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the highest since February, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve. The 5-year            rose 1.4 basis points to 0.948%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up