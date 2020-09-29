Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sticks to narrow range ahead of U.S. presidential debate

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Producer prices in Canada rise by 0.3% in August 
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.4%
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases slightly to 0.545%

    TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors
marked time ahead of a U.S. presidential debate and after
domestic data showed prices for manufactured products rising for
the fourth straight month.    
    U.S stock index futures were in a holding pattern as
investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the debate,
which comes five weeks before the election. Canada sends about
75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.4% at $40.04 a barrel
as Europe and the United States grappled with a surge in new
coronavirus infections.             
    Canada has also seen a rise in cases. Quebec on Monday
ordered new restrictions on bars and restaurants in coronavirus
hot spots, while Ontario's premier warned of a "more complex"
second wave, as Canada's two most-populous provinces saw big
increases in COVID-19 cases.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3374 to the greenback, or 74.77 U.S. cents. The currency,
which on Friday hit a seven-week low at 1.3418, traded in a
range of 1.3352 to 1.3391.
    Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.3% in August from July
on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products,
Statistics Canada said. Still, prices were down 2.3% compared to
the same month last year.             
    Canada's GDP data for July is due on Wednesday, which could
help guide expectations about the strength of economic recovery.
    Canadian government bond yields were also little changed
across the curve, with the 10-year dipping less than half a
basis point to 0.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
