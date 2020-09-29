CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sticks to narrow range ahead of U.S. presidential debate

* Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback * Producer prices in Canada rise by 0.3% in August * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.4% * Canada's 10-year yield eases slightly to 0.545% TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors marked time ahead of a U.S. presidential debate and after domestic data showed prices for manufactured products rising for the fourth straight month. U.S stock index futures were in a holding pattern as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the debate, which comes five weeks before the election. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices were down 1.4% at $40.04 a barrel as Europe and the United States grappled with a surge in new coronavirus infections. Canada has also seen a rise in cases. Quebec on Monday ordered new restrictions on bars and restaurants in coronavirus hot spots, while Ontario's premier warned of a "more complex" second wave, as Canada's two most-populous provinces saw big increases in COVID-19 cases. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3374 to the greenback, or 74.77 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Friday hit a seven-week low at 1.3418, traded in a range of 1.3352 to 1.3391. Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.3% in August from July on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said. Still, prices were down 2.3% compared to the same month last year. Canada's GDP data for July is due on Wednesday, which could help guide expectations about the strength of economic recovery. Canadian government bond yields were also little changed across the curve, with the 10-year dipping less than half a basis point to 0.545%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)