US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sticks to recent range ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

    * Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5%
    * Canadian home prices accelerate in March
    * Canada's 10-year yield climbs to three-week high at 1.581%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the
currency extending its recent sideways pattern after Monday's
federal budget and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate
decision on Wednesday.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lined up
billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a
virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic
recovery ahead of an election expected later this year.
            
    "The new spending is an upside to growth and could lead to
the Bank of Canada raising rates earlier or faster than
otherwise," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets in London.
    Canada's central bank has signaled it would leave interest
rates on hold at a record low level of 0.25% until 2023. It is
due to update its economic forecasts on Wednesday and could 
announce it is cutting bond purchases from the current pace of
C$4 billion per week.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2530 to the greenback, or 79.81 U.S. cents. Since the start of
April it has traded in a range of 1.2467 to 1.2634.
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, was
up 0.5%, supported by disruption to Libyan exports and
expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories. But rising
global coronavirus cases limited gains and also weighed on
global equity markets         .                         
    Canadian home prices accelerated sharply in March, data
showed. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index
was up 1.5% from the previous month.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             rose 2.6 basis points to 1.581%,
its highest level since March 30, after the budget document
showed that Canada is raising the share of long-term debt it
issues, including quarterly auctions of ultra-long bonds.
            

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
