CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as Alberta commits to measure to move oil

(Adds dealer quotes, details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.4 percent against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.4 percent * Canadian bond prices dip across much of the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback broadly fell and Alberta said it would proceed with a measure which could help soften the blow from price discounts on heavy crude generated by pipeline congestion. Alberta is willing to buy trains itself to help clear a backlog of crude oil if Ottawa decides not to back the Canadian province's proposal to split the costs of new rail cars, Premier Rachel Notley said. Reuters reported exclusively late on Wednesday that Alberta has asked Ottawa to share the cost of buying rail capacity to move more crude. "They (the federal government) are only just waking up to the idea that there's a crisis perhaps brewing out west," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. "If they are moving on measures that can be quickly and easily implemented, then good on them." Canadian heavy crude traded last month as much as $52.50 per barrel below West Texas Intermediate light oil, its biggest differential in data going back to 2010, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. Recent weakening in the price of U.S. oil has added to headwinds for Canada's oil patch. On Thursday, oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest level since December. U.S. crude prices were down 1.4 percent at $53.85 a barrel. At 4:24 p.m. (2124 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4 percent higher at 1.3184 to the greenback, or 75.85 U.S. cents, in holiday impacted trading with U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving. The currency, which touched on Tuesday its weakest in nearly five months at 1.3318, traded in a range of 1.3181 to 1.3245. The gain for the loonie came after Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday that Canada will allow businesses to write off additional capital investments to make them more competitive at a time when the United States is aggressively cutting taxes. The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday against a basket of major currencies after Britain and the European Union agreed in principle to a text setting out their future relationship before a summit on Sunday, boosting the euro and sterling. Canadian government bond prices were lower across much of the yield curve, with the 10-year falling 4 Canadian cents to yield 2.366 percent. Canada's inflation report for October and September retail sales data are due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)