CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to 3-month high as greenback broadly slides

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2 percent against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since June 6 at 1.2885 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5 percent * 10-year yield nears a four-month high at 2.444 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in more than three months against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback broadly fell and investors awaited clues on the prospect of a deal to revamp the NAFTA trade pact. At 3:18 p.m. (1918 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent higher at 1.2908 to the greenback, or 77.47 U.S. cents. The currency, which has been boosted this week by optimism that a deal to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement would be reached, touched its strongest since June 6 at 1.2885. "What we are seeing is money flowing away from the U.S. dollar into other currencies and the Canadian dollar is benefiting from that," said Scott Lampard, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada. "This is not a groundswell of support for the Canadian dollar. The gloss is off the U.S. dollar right now." The U.S. dollar fell across the board as a resurgence in global risk appetite on relief that new U.S. and Chinese tariffs on reciprocal imports were less harsh than feared hurt safe-haven demand for the greenback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the last among Wall Street's main indexes to regain record territory as technology companies led a broad-based rally and trade worries faded. Canada exports many commodities and runs a current account deficit. Its economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital slows, or if NAFTA is scrapped. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he wanted to see flexibility from the United States if the two sides are to reach a deal on renewing NAFTA, which Washington insists must be finished by the end of the month. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased, slowing an upward surge that had pushed the market toward four-year highs, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to "get prices down now!" U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5 percent lower at $70.80 a barrel. Canada added 13,600 jobs in August, driven by hiring in the finance, construction and manufacturing industries, according to a report from ADP. Canada's inflation report for August and July retail sales data are due on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the 10-year falling 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.431 percent. The 10-year yield touched its highest intraday since May 24 at 2.444 percent.