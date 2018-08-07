CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to 8-week high as oil prices climb

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2982, or 77.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since June 14 at C$1.2963 * Bond prices lower across flatter yield curve * 2-year yield reaches its highest in nearly 10 years TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly eight-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and the greenback broadly fell. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by revived U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran that could tighten global supply. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $69.53 a barrel. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of its peers as expectations grew that the greenback's recent rally on the back of escalating trade tensions may be coming to an end. Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. The country is in talks with the United States and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday the country has put forward a proposal to update the NAFTA trade pact's contentious rules of origin, and in turn was studying the U.S. position. At 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent higher at C$1.2982 to the greenback, or 77.03 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched its strongest since June 14 at C$1.2963, has been boosted in recent days by data showing stronger-than-expected growth in Canada's economy in May and a record high for the country's exports in June. Canada's jobs data for July is due on Friday. Speculators have cut bearish bets on the Canadian dollar for the third straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of July 31, net short positions had fallen to 31,569 contracts from 44,511 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a flatter yield curve. The two-year was down 4.5 Canadian cents to yield 2.121 percent, its highest since October 2008, and the 10-year declined 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.363 percent. Canada's bond market was closed on Monday for a civic holiday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)