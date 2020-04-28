Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to two-week high as investors see virus peaking

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.5% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest level since April 15 at
1.3936
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 5.2%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a near two-week high against its U.S.
counterpart on Tuesday as plans to ease coronavirus lockdowns in
a number of major economies supported risk appetite.
    World stocks          rose to their highest in almost six
weeks as investors viewed the peaks of coronavirus infections in
Asia, Europe and North America as behind them.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude        prices were up 5.2% at $13.45 a barrel as
optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions
reassured markets.             
    At 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.5% higher at 1.3958 to the greenback, or 71.64 U.S.
cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since
April 15 at 1.3936.  
    Still, reopening of Canada's economy could be slow. The
government of Ontario, Canada's most-populous province and
industrial powerhouse, said on Monday it would not begin lifting
restrictions to fight the coronavirus for weeks to come despite
pressure from businesses to restart the economy.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve. The 10-year yield             fell 4 basis points to
0.584%.
    Canada's GDP report for February is due on Thursday but
could be too dated to guide expectations for further easing
measures from the Bank of Canada.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alistair Bell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
