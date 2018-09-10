CANADA FX DEBT-C$ treads water as oil prices rise

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3157, or 76.01 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4 percent * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, trading in a narrow range as oil prices rose and the greenback slipped against a basket of currencies. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as U.S. drilling stalled and investors anticipated lower supply once new U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports kick in from November. U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 percent at $68.04 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar was unable to build on its gains from last week as a drop in Italian bond yields helped boost the euro . The greenback was boosted on Friday by strong U.S. jobs data, while investors have been jittery about a possible escalation of the U.S.-Chinese trade conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with more tariffs. The Canadian economy unexpectedly shed over 50,000 jobs in August due to losses in part-time work, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, but investors still expected the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates next month. At 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at C$1.3157 to the greenback, or 76.01 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Thursday its weakest in nearly seven weeks at C$1.3226, traded in a range of C$1.3155 to C$1.3197. Speculators have raised bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of Sept. 4, net short positions had increased to 26,307 contracts from 24,789 a week earlier. Canada must end its low-price milk proteins policy to reach a U.S.-Canadian deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in an interview aired on Sunday on C-SPAN television. [nL2N1VV080} Talks on NAFTA are expected to resume after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer travels to Brussels for trade talks with European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on Monday. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 2.111 percent and the 10-year falling 6 Canadian cents to yield 2.295 percent. The 10-year yield touched its highest intraday since Aug. 30 at 2.312 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)