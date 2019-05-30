CANADA FX DEBT-C$ up before central bank official's speech as stock markets steady

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.5% * Canadian bond prices mixed across flatter yield curve TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained against the greenback on Thursday, recovering from a near five-month low a day earlier, as trade-related pressure eased on financial markets and ahead of a speech by a senior Bank of Canada official. At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3490 to the greenback, or 74.13 U.S. cents. The currency, which hit on Wednesday its weakest since Jan. 3 at 1.3547, traded in a range of 1.3487 to 1.3521. Global stocks steadied after hitting the lowest levels in more than two months on Wednesday, when investors worried that a drawn-out trade dispute between the United States and China could weigh on global growth. Canada runs a current account deficit and exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by a slowdown in the global flow of trade or capital. Canada's current account deficit widened to C$17.35 billion in the first quarter from a revised C$16.62 billion deficit in the fourth quarter, on a higher deficit on trade goods and services, Statistics Canada said. The price of oil was supported by a tightening crude market and rising political tensions in the Middle East. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.5% at $59.08 a barrel. Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins is due to speak about the economy. The central bank will release her prepared remarks at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said there was increasing evidence that the economic slowdown was temporary as it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75%. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss their countries' joint dispute with China over Huawei during a meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, a senior U.S. administration official said. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.536% and the 10-year rising 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.571%. The 10-year yield hit on Wednesday its lowest since March 28 at 1.524%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)