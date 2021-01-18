Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision this week

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2726 to 1.2799
    * Canadian housing starts fall 12.2% in December 
    * Canada's 10-year yield rises 1.8 basis points

    TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, extending a pullback
from a near three-year high, as rising coronavirus cases
globally weighed on investor sentiment and ahead of a Bank of
Canada interest rate decision this week.
    Global stock markets          and the price of oil       ,
one of Canada's major exports, dipped as fears over soaring
COVID-19 cases around the world and the slow pace of vaccination
against the virus outweighed a better-than-expected quarterly
rebound for China's economy.                         
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 0.1% at $52.31 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar        declined 0.3% to 1.2764
per greenback, or 78.35 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2726 to 1.2799. On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest
in nearly three years at 1.2621.
    Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar for the second straight week, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
    Canadian housing starts fell 12.2% in December compared with
the previous month to 228,279 units, data from the national
housing agency showed. The number of units was close to the
227,000 level economists had forecast.
    Canada's inflation report for December and a Bank of Canada
interest rate decision are due on Wednesday.
    Analysts see a chance of a 'micro rate cut," with the
central bank moving its benchmark rate by less than 25 basis
points, avoiding negative rates. The policy rate was cut in
March to a record low of 0.25%.                 
    The recent strength in the Canadian dollar and the economic
impact of the latest restrictions to contain the coronavirus
pandemic could prompt easing, "though the case is not
particularly compelling," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates &
macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.
    Canada's 10-year bond yield             was up 1.8 basis
points at 0.823%.

