CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as talks to resolve bilateral NAFTA issues drag on

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3071, or 76.51 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across flatter yield curve TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, retreating from a two-week high the day before, as the greenback broadly rose and resolution of bilateral issues in talks to revamp the NAFTA trade pact remained elusive. Mexico and the United States are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, officials said on Wednesday, but hopes of squaring away differences were booted to at least later this week. Canada, which sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United States, is also part of NAFTA. Its economy could benefit if resolution of issues between Mexico and the United States leads to a trilateral deal. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies to snap its recent losing streak. It was boosted by political uncertainty, a new round of trade tariffs and the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes that signaled a September rate rise. At 9:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.5 percent lower at C$1.3071 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents. It traded in a range of C$1.2994 to C$1.3081. On Wednesday, the loonie touched its strongest in two weeks at C$1.2987 as optimism grew of progress in negotiations on NAFTA and oil prices jumped. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped on Thursday as an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China outweighed news of a decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories. U.S. crude prices were down 0.3 percent at $67.63 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the 10-year rising 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.246 percent. The gap between the two-year and 10-year yields shrank by 1.4 basis points to a spread of 13.4 basis points, its narrowest since October 2007. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)