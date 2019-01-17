Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to 9-day low as oil prices slide

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.3 percent against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest since Jan. 8 at 1.3319
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 1.9 percent
    * Canadian bond prices fall across much of the yield curve

    TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
its lowest in more than one week against its U.S. counterpart on
Thursday as oil prices fell and domestic jobs data showed a
pullback last month in hiring.
    At 10:14 a.m. (1514 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.3 percent lower at 1.3294 to the greenback, or 75.22
U.S. cents.
    The currency touched its weakest level since Jan. 8 at
1.3319. Still, it has advanced 2.6 percent since the start of
2019 after falling 7.8 percent last year.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after
U.S. crude production neared an unprecedented 12 million barrels
per day (bpd) and concern grew over weakening demand,
particularly in light of the trade dispute between the United
States and China.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down 1.9 percent at
$51.32 a barrel.
    Canada lost 13,000 jobs in December, driven by hiring
declines in the trade, transportation and utilities and
construction sectors, according to a report from ADP released on
Thursday. The November total of jobs added was revised up to
74,000 from 39,100, ADP said.             
    Canada's economy is clawing its way through a soft patch,
which will delay the next interest rate rise until at least
April, according to economists polled by Reuters who said they
were less confident about the Bank of Canada's rate hike path
this year.             
    Canada's inflation report for December is due for release on
Friday, which could help guide expectations for future rate
hikes.
    Statistics Canada will delay the release of merchandise
trade data, a key economic indicator, until the United States
Customs and Border Protection resumes normal operations, the
Canadian agency said. The trade data had been scheduled for
release on February 5.             
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across much of
the yield curve, with the two-year            up 1.5 Canadian
cents to yield 1.912 percent and the 10-year             rising
8 Canadian cents to yield 1.986 percent.
    The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its U.S.
equivalent widened by 1.8 basis points to a spread of 75.2 basis
points in favor of the U.S. bond.

