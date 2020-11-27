Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to weekly advance as greenback slides

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on
Friday, as the greenback broadly declined in thinner than usual
trading conditions following the previous day's U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2983 to the
greenback, or 77.02 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since Nov. 9 at 1.2972. For the week, the
currency was up 0.9%.
    "The move in the CAD is in sync with what we're observing in
most other developed market currencies. That's a reflection of
the weaker USD," said Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy
at CIBC Capital Markets. 
    "Thinner than usual liquidity" during the North American
trading session contributed to the move, Rai said.
     The U.S. dollar        hit its lowest level in almost three
months, after strong economic data from China favored commodity
currencies over safe havens and equity markets continued their
rally.             
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 18 cents lower at
$45.53 a barrel but still notched its fourth straight week of
gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week.            
    Canada next week will reveal the breadth of the emergency
spending it has made during the pandemic and lay the groundwork
for future stimulus and social measures, like a national
childcare program, government sources told Reuters.             
           
    The country's economy could rebound faster than expected if
consumer spending jumps in the wake of a successful coronavirus
vaccination effort, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on
Thursday.             
    Canadian government bond yields eased across much of the
curve on Friday, with the 10-year yield             down 1.4
basis points at 0.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Chizu Nomiyama)
