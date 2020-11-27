Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to weekly advance as stocks rise

By Reuters Staff



    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie hits its strongest since Nov. 9 at 1.2976
    * For the week, the loonie is on track to gain 0.9%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a near three-week high against the greenback on Friday as
U.S. stocks rose after the Thanksgiving holiday and Bank of
Canada Governor Tiff Macklem welcomed recent news on COVID-19
vaccine progress.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2983 to the
greenback, or 77.02 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since Nov. 9 at 1.2976.
    The currency was on track to gain 0.9% for the week as the
U.S. dollar        broadly declined.
    Canada's economy could rebound faster than expected if
consumer spending jumps in the wake of a successful coronavirus
vaccination effort, Macklem said on Thursday.             
    However, if the economy weakens amid a second wave of
infections, Macklem indicated the central bank could if
necessary cut already record low interest rates. The Bank of
Canada's next policy decision is due on December 9.   
    Wall Street's main indexes have gained more than 10% this
month as investors bet on a sooner-than-expected COVID-19
vaccine and calmer global trade under President-elect Joe Biden,
setting the S&P 500        for its best November ever.
            
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were down nearly 1% at $45.26
a barrel on Friday but remained on course for a fourth straight
week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next
week.                
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve
on Friday, with the 10-year yield             nearly unchanged
at 0.688%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
