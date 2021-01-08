Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to weekly gain as oil climbs

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canada sheds 63,000 jobs in December
    * For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.4%
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.8%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices moved
higher, with the currency adding to this week's gains despite
domestic data showing the first jobs decline since April.
    Canada shed 63,000 jobs in December, a bigger decline than
was expected, Statistics Canada data showed, amid more
restrictions aimed at curbing a second wave of coronavirus
infections.              
    "In the near term, the lockdowns will challenge the economy,
likely spurring calls for more fiscal stimulus and keeping the
BoC on an accommodative path," said Ryan Brecht, a senior
economist at Action Economics.
    The Bank of Canada has cut rates to a record low of 0.25%.
In December, the central bank said it could lower interest rates
further without going negative if the second wave leads to more
scarring of the economy. Its next policy decision is due on Jan.
20.             
    The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2677 to the
greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range
of 1.2658 to 1.2707.
    For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.4% as
expectations rose of a bigger U.S. fiscal package and
infrastructure spending under President-elect Joe Biden's
administration. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest in nearly
three years at 1.2626
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil.
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.8% at $51.73 a barrel,
supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output, while the U.S.
dollar        gave up its earlier gains against a basket of
major currencies as data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls decreased
by 140,000 last month.             
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             trading at 0.796%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up