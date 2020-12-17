Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances as investors bet on U.S. stimulus

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canadian home prices rise 0.9% in November, data shows
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6%
    * Canadian bond yields were little changed

    TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more
hopeful that lawmakers in Washington would agree to a stimulus
bill, with the loonie approaching the 2-1/2-year high it touched
earlier this week.
    World stocks          scaled new peaks after lawmakers and
aides said that Congressional negotiators were closing in on a
$900 billion COVID-19 aid bill in the United States.
            
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
moved higher. U.S. crude oil futures        were up 0.6% at
$48.12 a barrel.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2707
to the greenback, or 78.70 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2697 to 1.2750. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its
strongest level since April 2018 at 1.2684.        
    Canadian home prices rose 0.9% in November from October, the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed. It was
the strongest gain for the month in the index's 22 years.
            
    Household spending has so far led Canada's economic recovery
but to be sustainable, exports, productivity and business
investment need to do better, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff
Macklem said on Tuesday.             
    Canada's retail sales report for October is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             up 0.3 basis points at
0.731%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
