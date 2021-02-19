Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar approaches January peak; yield spreads underpin gains

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.5% against the greenback
    * Canadian retail sales fall 3.4% in December
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.1% lower
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a one-year high at 1.219%

    TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against
its U.S. counterpart on Friday, coming close to a near
three-year high posted in January, as the greenback broadly fell
and investors shrugged off domestic data showing a
bigger-than-expected drop in retail sales.    .
    The loonie        was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2617 to the
greenback, or 79.26 U.S. cents, having traded as strong as
1.2594. Last month, it touched its strongest since April 2018 at
1.2586.
    For the week, the loonie was up 0.6%. It could have room for
additional gains, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun
Osborne, said in a note.
    "The constructive trend in commodity prices overall plus
more supportive yield spreads over the USD leave the CAD looking
somewhat undervalued at least against the USD and some catch up
seems likely," said the strategists.
    The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields has climbed
about 10 basis points since January to 12 basis points in favor
of the Canadian bond.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of
major currencies after risk appetite was stoked by
better-than-expected economic data.             
    Global shares          climbed, while U.S. crude oil futures
       settled 2.1% lower at $59.24 a barrel, retreating further
from recent highs as Texas energy companies began preparations
to restart oil and gas fields shuttered by freezing weather and
power outages.
    Canadian retail sales fell 3.4% in December, the biggest
monthly drop since April, as COVID-19 restrictions hit
businesses, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 2.5%
decline.             
    Preliminary estimates for January showed that retail sales
fell 3.3%, while wholesale trade was up 5.3%.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
touched its highest since February last year at 1.219% before
dipping to 1.211%, up 6.3 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Marguerita Choy)
