CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar claws back some of this week's decline as oil jumps

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * For the week, the loonie declines 0.7%
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 4.1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve

    TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil, one of
Canada's major exports, rallied but the currency lost ground for
the second straight week.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2590 to the
greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2560 to 1.2612.
    On Thursday, it touched its weakest level in two weeks at
1.2628, while it was down 0.7% for the week as the greenback
broadly climbed.
    "A lot has to do with the overall themes that we're seeing
with energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at
Oanda in New York. "They have finally bounced back today."
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 4.1% higher on worries
global supplies of crude and refined products could be disrupted
for weeks as workers try to dislodge a giant container ship
blocking the Suez Canal.             
    "What we are probably going to see is that optimism for the
Canadian economy is likely to grow as the Bank of Canada is
probably going to be in a position to start to pull back some of
that accommodation," Moya said.
     A hefty Canadian job gain in February and other first
quarter data have given the Bank of Canada confidence that the
economic recovery will become less choppy, Deputy Governor Toni
Gravelle told Reuters on Tuesday.
    Strategists say that the central bank could reduce its bond
purchases in April.                 
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve, with the 10-year             up 2.4 basis points
at 1.495%. Still, it has pulled back from a 14-month high last
week at 1.677%.
    Canada's budget deficit between April and January widened to
C$268 billion from a deficit of C$11 billion in the year-ago
period, on massive COVID-19 pandemic aid spending, the finance
ministry said.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Edmund Blair)
