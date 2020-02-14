CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 11-day high as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since Feb. 3 at 1.3236 * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.6% * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, adding to this week's gains as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on hopes the coronavirus outbreak would not cause long-lasting economic damage. U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.6% at $51.94 at $52.25 barrel, with oil on track for its first weekly gain since early January. At 9:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3244 to the greenback, or 75.51 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 3 at 1.3236. For the week, the loonie was on track to rise 0.5%. Canadian home sales fell 2.9% in January from the previous month but were up 11.5%, not seasonally adjusted, compared to January 2019, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday. On Thursday, Canadian National Railway Co , Canada's biggest railroad operator, said it will shut operations in Eastern Canada as its rail lines continue to be blocked by anti-pipeline protesters. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after a mixed U.S. retail sales report for January. The 10-year yield fell 3.3 basis points to 1.361%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)