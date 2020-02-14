Bonds News
February 14, 2020 / 3:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 11-day high as oil rallies

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest level since Feb. 3 at 1.3236
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.6%
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter yield curve

    TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on
Friday against its U.S. counterpart, adding to this week's gains
as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on
hopes the coronavirus outbreak would not cause long-lasting
economic damage.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were up 1.6% at $51.94 at
$52.25 barrel, with oil on track for its first weekly gain since
early January.             
    At 9:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.2% higher at 1.3244 to the greenback, or 75.51 U.S.
cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since
Feb. 3 at 1.3236.
    For the week, the loonie was on track to rise 0.5%.
    Canadian home sales fell 2.9% in January from the previous
month but were up 11.5%, not seasonally adjusted, compared to
January 2019, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on
Friday.                            
    On Thursday, Canadian National Railway Co         , Canada's
biggest railroad operator, said it will shut operations in
Eastern Canada as its rail lines continue to be blocked by
anti-pipeline protesters.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after a mixed U.S.
retail sales report for January. The 10-year yield fell 3.3
basis points to 1.361%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
