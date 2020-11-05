Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high as greenback slides

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar gains 0.6% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 7 at 1.3048
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
near two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as
the greenback broadly fell ahead of a Federal Reserve policy
meeting, while investors weighed the policy implications of a
potentially divided U.S. Congress.
    The loonie        was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3060 to the
greenback, or 76.57 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Sept. 7 at 1.3048.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        slumped against a basket
of other major currencies as traders braced for the outcome of a
Fed meeting that might hint at more stimulus and global stock
markets rallied.                         
    Still, a divided Congress after the U.S. election,
regardless of the outcome of a hotly contested White House race,
could lead to policy gridlock in Washington, raising doubts over
prospects for a large coronavirus relief package. A large
economic package would bolster the outlook for Canada's
commodity-linked currency, FX strategists said in a Reuters
poll.             
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, was
down 0.7% at $38.88 a barrel.              
    Canada's jobs report for October is due on Friday, which
could offer some clues about the strength of Canada's economic
recovery.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
with the 10-year             down 0.7 basis points at 0.605%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
