CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high as greenback slides

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar gains 0.7% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 1 at 1.3024
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% lower
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the Federal Reserve
kept its loose monetary policy intact, pressuring the greenback,
and investors weighed the policy implications of a potentially
divided U.S. Congress.
    The loonie        was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3051 to the
greenback, or 76.62 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Sept. 1 at 1.3024.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        slumped against a basket
of major currencies, as global stocks rallied and the Fed
pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain
a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus
pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still undecided
presidential election.             
    Regardless of the outcome of the White House race, a divided
Congress could lead to policy gridlock in Washington, raising
doubts over prospects for a large coronavirus relief package. A
large economic package would bolster the outlook for Canada's
commodity-linked currency, FX strategists said in a Reuters
poll.             
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
settled 0.9% lower at $38.79 a barrel.              
    Canada's jobs report for October is due on Friday, which
could offer some clues about the strength of Canada's economic
recovery.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up half a basis point at
0.617%.

