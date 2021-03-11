Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 2-week high ahead of domestic jobs data

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a two-week high at 1.2569
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.6%
    * Canada's 10-year yield rises half a basis point to 1.416%

    TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, as inflation concerns eased and ahead of domestic
employment data on Friday that could guide expectations for the
Bank of Canada policy outlook.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell and world stocks         
rose to their highest in just over a week after a report on U.S.
consumer prices on Wednesday calmed investor nerves about
inflation.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also moved
higher, supported by a steep fall in U.S. fuel stocks.
    U.S. crude        prices rose 1.6% to $65.5 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2582 to
the greenback, or 79.48 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Feb. 25 at 1.2569.
    Analysts forecast that Canada added 75,000 jobs in February
after two straight months of declines.
    On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada revised to positive its
outlook for GDP growth in the first quarter, saying Canada's
economy was proving more resilient to a second wave of COVID-19
than expected. The central bank could reduce its bond purchases
as soon as next month, some strategists say.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             up half a basis point at 1.416%. On
Monday, it touched its highest level since January 2020 at
1.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
