CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 3-1/2-year high as greenback slides

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since September 2017 at
1.2196
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1%
    * Canadian bond yields little changed across the curve

    TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on
Thursday to its highest level against its U.S. counterpart in
more than three and a half years as the greenback broadly fell,
ahead of domestic jobs data that could offer clues on the Bank
of Canada policy outlook.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2210 to the
greenback, or 81.90 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since September 2017 at 1.2196.             
    The currency has been on a tear since the Bank of Canada
last month signaled it could begin hiking interest rates in late
2022 and cut the pace of its bond purchases.
    Still, the currency is expected to give back some of its
recent gains over the coming year as the BoC's more hawkish
stance is offset by a potential dialing back of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's asset purchase program, a Reuters poll showed.
            
    The Canadian employment report for April is due on Friday.
Analysts expect the data to show the economy shed 175,000 jobs
as restrictions were tightened in some provinces to contain the
coronavirus pandemic.
    The U.S. dollar        fell from a two-week high against a
basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of
Canada's major exports, was down 1.1% at $64.91 a barrel.
                        
    Oil was pressured by rising COVID-19 infections in India and
elsewhere and despite a much sharper than expected fall in U.S.
crude inventories.
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             trading at 1.516%, near
the middle of its range over the past two months.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
