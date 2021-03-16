Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 3-year high as investors cover exposure

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches a 3-year high at 1.2435
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% lower
    * Canada's 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.565%

    TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as
investors and corporations that routinely buy the currency
scrambled to reduce some risk ahead of a Federal Reserve
interest rate decision.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2436 to the
greenback, or 80.41 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
since February 2018 at 1.2435.
    It was the second best performance among G10 currencies,
after the Swiss franc       , despite a drop in the price of
oil, one of Canada's major exports.
    "What that shows is there's still people out there who were
caught unawares by the suddenness of the CAD rally and are
probably struggling to cover their exposures," said Greg
Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    Investors may be trying to square up their position ahead of
the Fed, "otherwise they might spend the rest of the week
squaring up," Anderson said. 
    The loonie was boosted on Friday by data showing that Canada
added many more jobs than expected in February.             
    Fed policymakers are expected on Wednesday to forecast that
the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in
decades.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.9% lower at $64.80 a
barrel as a recovery in demand was threatened by moves by some
European countries to suspend the use of a major COVID-19
vaccine made by AstraZeneca Plc.                 
    Canada's inflation report for February is due on Wednesday,
which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
policy outlook.    
    The central bank is likely to reduce its bond purchases as
soon as April, strategists say, which would provide the clearest
signal yet that Canada's economy requires less help to emerge
from the coronavirus crisis.              
    Canada's 10-year yield             was up 2.2 basis points
at 1.565%. On Monday, it touched a 14-month high intraday at
1.602%.

