CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 5-month high ahead of GDP data

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2% * Canadian bond prices dip across the yield curve TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near five-month high against the greenback on Friday but the move was small ahead of domestic data that could help guide expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate decisions. At 8:07 a.m. (1207 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3086 to the greenback, or 76.42 U.S. cents. The currency, which has been boosted over the last week by the prospect of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, touched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 1 at 1.3085. For the month, the loonie is on track to rise 3.3%. A Reuters poll showed that economists expect gross domestic product, due for release at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) to rise 0.1% in April after climbing 0.5% in the prior month. The Bank of Canada has pointed to evidence that Canada's economy is recovering after a slow down around the turn of the year. World shares were steady as uncertainty ahead of a meeting on trade between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping deterred traders from making bold directional bets. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from reduced uncertainty for global trade. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $59.56 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices edged lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.463% and the 10-year was down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.476%. On Thursday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday in more than two weeks at 1.522%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)