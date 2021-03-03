Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar clings to most of this week's rally as oil climbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback
    * The value of Canadian building permits rises 8.2% in
January
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 2.1%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, but
held on to most of this week's gains as oil prices rose and
domestic data showed the value of building permits scaling a
record high in January.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2641 to the
greenback, or 79.11 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2592 to 1.2657.
    Since the start of the week, the currency has gained 0.8% as
calming in global bond markets bolstered risk appetite.
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies after President Joe Biden said that the United States
will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every American adult by
the end of May.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices were up 2.1% at $61.01 a
barrel, boosted by expectations that OPEC+ producers might
decide against increasing output when they meet this week, while
signs of progress in the U.S. vaccine rollout gave further
support.             
    The value of Canadian building permits rose 8.2% to C$9.9
billion in January from December, surpassing the previous record
set in April 2019 and led by gains in the residential sector,
Statistics Canada said.             
    Canada's economic growth in the fourth quarter was stronger
than expected and it likely rose again in January, boosting
speculation that the Bank of Canada will reduce its bond
purchases soon.             
    The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision
next Wednesday.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year
            rose 7.6 basis points to 1.401% but was trading well
below Friday's 13-month high at 1.501%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up