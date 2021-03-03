Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar clings to this week's gains as oil climbs

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Value of Canadian building permits rises 8.2% in January
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.6% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil prices rose
and domestic data showed the value of building permits scaling a
record high in January.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2629 to
the greenback, or 79.18 U.S. cents. Since the start of the week,
it has advanced 0.9%.
    Canada's "strong" GDP data and the rally in oil prices have
helped underpin the Canadian dollar, said George Davis, chief
technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
settled 2.6% higher at $61.28 a barrel, boosted by a huge drop
in U.S. fuel inventories and expectations that OPEC+ producers
might decide against increasing output when they meet this week.
            
    Canadian building permits rose 8.2% in January from December
to C$9.9 billion, surpassing the previous record set in April
2019, Statistics Canada said.             
    On Tuesday, data showed that Canada's economy grew at an
annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter and likely rose
again in January, boosting speculation the Bank of Canada will
reduce its bond purchases soon.             
    The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision
next Wednesday.    
    A break of 1.2587 would add "to positive CAD momentum,"
while the currency could find buyers at 1.2655, Davis said.
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies as investors priced for strong U.S. growth relative
to other regions.                 
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year
            rose 7.6 basis points to 1.401% but was trading well
below Friday's 13-month high at 1.501%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
