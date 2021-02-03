Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar consolidates prior day gains as jobs data looms

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2763 to 1.2811
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.1% at $55.38 a barrel
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving up some gains
from the day before when the prospect of more U.S. economic
stimulus bolstered risk appetite, while investors awaited
Canada's jobs report on Friday.    
    World shares          rose as volatility caused by a retail
trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of
tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus
also supported sentiment.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    Both benchmark oil contracts were close to their highest in
about a year on Wednesday, boosted by a draw in U.S. crude and
gasoline stocks.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.1% at $55.38 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        dipped 0.2% to 1.2805 to the
greenback, or 78.09 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range
of 1.2763 to 1.2811.
    Canada's employment report for January is due on Friday,
which could help guide Bank of Canada interest rate
expectations.
    Data on Wednesday showed that hiring by U.S. private
employers rebounded in January, though COVID-19 infections
continued to soar, hurting operations in the leisure and
hospitality industry.                 
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 2 basis points to 0.925%, having touched its highest since
March last year at 0.930%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
