CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar consolidates prior day gains as jobs data looms

* Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2763 to 1.2811 * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.1% at $55.38 a barrel * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving up some gains from the day before when the prospect of more U.S. economic stimulus bolstered risk appetite, while investors awaited Canada's jobs report on Friday. World shares rose as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment. Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital. Both benchmark oil contracts were close to their highest in about a year on Wednesday, boosted by a draw in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks. U.S. crude prices were up 1.1% at $55.38 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar dipped 0.2% to 1.2805 to the greenback, or 78.09 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2763 to 1.2811. Canada's employment report for January is due on Friday, which could help guide Bank of Canada interest rate expectations. Data on Wednesday showed that hiring by U.S. private employers rebounded in January, though COVID-19 infections continued to soar, hurting operations in the leisure and hospitality industry. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2 basis points to 0.925%, having touched its highest since March last year at 0.930%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)