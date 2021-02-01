Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips against broadly stronger greenback

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2761 to 1.2819
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.1%
    * Canadian bond yields edge higher across the curve

    TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly
climbed, with the currency giving back some gains it made after
stronger than expected GDP data on Friday.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2805
to the greenback, or 78.09 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2761 to 1.2819.
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies, bolstered by pressure on the Swiss franc       ,
which fell out of recent trading ranges against the greenback.
            
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was buoyed
by falling inventories and hopes of a swifter global economic
recovery, although halting vaccine rollouts and renewed travel
restrictions capped gains. U.S. crude        prices were up 1.1%
at $52.76 a barrel.             
    Canada's economic growth outpaced expectations in November,
posting a seventh consecutive monthly gain, while a surge in
COVID-19 and fresh lockdowns likely slowed growth in December,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.             
    "The report has prompted speculation that the BoC may have
to withdraw stimulus sooner than expected," FX strategists at
Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
    Scotiabank forecasts no interest rate hikes before 2023.
    Canada's employment report for January is due on Friday,
which could help guide interest rate expectations.
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up 1 basis point at 0.899%.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Canadian
counterpart on Friday underscored the importance of working
closely together on economic policy, national security and
climate change, the governments said in separate statements.
            

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
