CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as attention turns to BoC rate decision

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106.
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
    * Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.4 basis points to 1.470%

    TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and
investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later
in the week, with the currency trading in a narrow range.
    The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark
interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday.
    It could dial back some of the optimism it showed at the
last policy announcement in April in response to lengthy
domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected rebound in the
U.S. labor market, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro
strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.
    "A more cautious tone from the BoC" is likely, Reitzes said.
    In April, the central bank signaled it could start raising
its key interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022
and tapered its bond purchases.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased after
touching its highest level since October 2018 at $70 a barrel,
pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports.
            
    U.S. crude        prices fell 0.2% to $69.50, while the
Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2091 to the
greenback, or 82.71 U.S. cents.
    The currency, which last Tuesday touched its strongest level
in six years at 1.2007, traded in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106.
    Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the highest level since November 2019, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As
of June 1, net long positions had increased to 48,772 contracts
from 44,811 in the prior week.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.4 basis points at
1.470%. On Friday, it touched its lowest since May 26 at 1.456%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
