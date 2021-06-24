Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as Fed's new guidance weighs

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback
    * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% 
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher
    * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.414%

    TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors continued
to take in the Federal Reserve's more hawkish guidance, with the
loonie giving back some of this week's gains.
    The loonie        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2323 to the
greenback, or 81.15 U.S. cents. It has gained 1.1% since the
start of the week after declining sharply last week.
    "It could be more consolidative, a bit choppy in the short
term here as markets continue to digest last week's FOMC," said
Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
    "We'd expect some downward pressure on the loonie in the
short term."
    In a surprise move, the Fed last week projected it would
begin hiking rates in 2023 rather than in 2024. Investors have
been struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about
how hot it is willing to let inflation run.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and
copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus.
    Copper         fell for the first time this week, pressured
by mixed signals from the Fed, but oil        settled 0.3%
higher at $73.30 a barrel.               
    Confidence among Canadian exporters has surged to its
highest level in more than 20 years, amid mounting optimism that
a sustained global economic recovery is underway, a survey by
Export Development Canada showed.             
    Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed
factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%.
                           
    Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter
curve. The 10-year             was down about 1 basis point at
1.414% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last
Friday at 1.364%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan
Grebler)
