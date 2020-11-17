Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as global COVID-19 restrictions tighten

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 1.3%
    * Canadian wholesale trade rises 0.9% in September
    * Canadian government bond yields ease across a flatter
curve

    TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the greenback and many other G10 currencies on Tuesday,
as tightening restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic
weighed on the price of oil and ahead of comments by Bank of
Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell back
as Sweden moved to restrict the size of public gatherings and a
British medical adviser suggested strengthening the three-tier
system of restrictions when the full lockdown in England ends.
                
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.3% at $40.8 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at
1.3099 to the greenback, or 76.34 U.S. cents, having traded in a
range of 1.3063 to 1.3116.
    The loonie lagged all the other G10 currencies except for
another commodity-linked currency, the New Zealand dollar      .
    Macklem will speak on a panel about sustainable finance and
the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Bank of Canada is
due to publish remarks at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
    Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in September from
August, beating analyst expectations, on higher sales in the
food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada data
showed.             
    Separate data, from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing
Corporation, showed that housing starts rose 3% in October
compared with the previous month.
    Canada's inflation report for October is due on Wednesday. 
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 3.1 basis points to 0.707%.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alistair Bell)
