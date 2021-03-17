Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as inflation data supports BoC's patient stance

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 1.1%
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches a 14-month high at 1.633% 

    TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, pulling back
from an earlier three-year high as oil fell and
tamer-than-expected domestic inflation data supported the Bank
of Canada's patient approach to raising interest rates.
    Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 1.1% in February from
1.0% in January but below analysts estimates of 1.3%.
            
    "The CPI report is consistent with steady, accommodative
policy from the BoC for an extended period," said Ryan Brecht, a
senior economist at Action Economics.
    The central bank has signaled that its benchmark interest
rate will be left at a record low of 0.25% until 2023, but money
markets have been pricing in an earlier move and strategists
expect the bank to cut its bond purchases next month.
            
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2473
to the greenback, or 80.17 U.S. cents, having touched its
strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2434.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped for
a fourth day as concerns about weaker demand in Europe
outweighed an industry report that showed U.S. crude inventories
unexpectedly fell last week. U.S. crude        prices were down
0.7% at $64.34 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries ahead of a Federal
Reserve interest rate decision, with investors expecting the Fed
to forecast the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest
rate in decades.             
    The 10-year yield             touched its highest since
January 2020 at 1.633% before dipping to 1.616%, up 4.8 basis
points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
