Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as investors focus on Fed testimony

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6%
    * Canada-U.S. 2-year spread widens to 21 basis points

    TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and
attention turned to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell, with the loonie giving back some of the previous day's
rally.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2391 to the
greenback, or 80.70 U.S. cents. On Monday, it touched its
weakest level since April 26 at 1.2485 before recovering to end
up 0.8%, its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks.
    Powell will testify in a congressional hearing likely to
focus on how the U.S. central bank is balancing rising inflation
risks with its promise to ensure the economy recovers all the
jobs lost after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
            
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including base
metals and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus.
    U.S. crude oil futures        fell 0.6% as OPEC+ begins
discussions on raising oil production, but a strong demand
outlook limited the decline.             
    Canada's retail sales report for April is due on Wednesday,
which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
    Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound
as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but
higher costs are eroding their profit margins and fanning
inflationary pressures.             
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             trading at 1.413%.
    The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S.
equivalent widened by 0.7 basis points to about 21 basis points
in favor of the Canadian bond, its widest spread since March
last year.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up