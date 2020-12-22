Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as new virus strain weighs on oil

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2843 to 1.2888
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.4%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday along with lower oil
prices, as a new strain of the coronavirus capped optimism of a
vaccine-led recovery in the global economy.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2880
to the greenback, or 77.64 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a
range of 1.2843 to 1.2888, after hitting a near three-week low
on Monday at 1.2955.
    "The markets will continue to assess the threat from the new
strain of virus and the more stringent lockdowns," analysts at
Action Economics said in a note.
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to losses from the
previous session as a new coronavirus strain in the United
Kingdom revived concerns over demand recovery. U.S. crude       
prices were down 1.4% at $47.32 a barrel.             
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies as the closing of key trade routes, due to the new
strain, weighed on the euro and the pound, while time was
running out to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.                 
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Monday
announced a partial shutdown of some businesses starting Dec. 26
and banned most indoor gatherings as it struggles to control a
second wave of COVID-19.             
    Last week, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that 
Canada's economy could contract in the first quarter of 2021 as
rising infections dampen near-term growth.             
    Canada's GDP report for October is due on Wednesday.
    Canadian government bond yields eased slightly across the
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down 1 basis point at 0.719%, having touched a near
three-week intraday low of 0.690% on Monday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
