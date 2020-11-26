Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as oil gives back some recent gains

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against greenback
    * Canadian payroll employment rises by 337,500 in September
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 1.6%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across much of a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against the greenback on Thursday as the rally in oil lost some
momentum, but the currency held near a two-week high it notched
the day before.    
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped
from seven-month highs as signs of growing supplies helped to
halt a rally driven by optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will
revive fuel demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.6% at $44.99 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at
1.3016 to the greenback, or 76.83 U.S. cents. It traded in a
narrow range of 1.2990 to 1.3022.
    On Wednesday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday
level since Nov. 10 at 1.2982 as recent progress on vaccines,
Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election win and hopes for further
economic stimulus boosted investor sentiment.             
    "We believe investors should expect this trend of an
appreciating loonie to continue as we forecast an overall weaker
period for the U.S. dollar, and stronger oil prices over the
near-term," Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist and
head of capital markets research at Manulife Investment
Management, said in a research note.
    The greenback        has fallen more than 2% against a
basket of major currencies since the start of the month.
    U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
Day holiday.    
    Canadian payroll employment rose by 337,500, or 2.2%, in
September, Statistics Canada said. Still, payroll employment has
declined by 1.2 million since February due to the coronavirus
crisis.
    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy
Governor Carolyn Wilkins were due to appear by videoconference
before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at
3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT).
    Canadian government bond yields fell across much of a
flatter curve. The 10-year yield             was down 2.1 basis
points at 0.692%.

