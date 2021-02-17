Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as rising bond yields boost greenback

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate in January rises to 1.0% 
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.8% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases nearly 1 basis point to
1.118%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the recent move
higher in U.S. Treasury yields bolstered the greenback and
domestic data showed underlying inflation holding well below the
Bank of Canada's 2% target.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2698
to the greenback, or 78.75 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2685 to 1.2745. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest
intraday level in nearly four weeks at 1.2606.
    "The spike higher in U.S. Treasury yields to one-year highs
the past two days seems to have helped the U.S. dollar catch a
bid," said  Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western
Union Business Solutions.
    "Adding fuel to the dollar's rise was this morning's
extraordinary U.S. retail sales report for January, which
destroyed expectations," Goshko said.
    U.S. retail sales, industrial output and producer prices
data provided robust surprises to the upside, signaling the
economic recovery from the pandemic recession is gaining
momentum as vaccine deployment progresses.             
    Canada's annual inflation rate in January accelerated to
1.0% from 0.7% the previous month, Statistics Canada said.    
The average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures nudged
up to 1.5% from 1.4% but that was after a sharp downward
revision to December's reading for the median.             
    "The BoC has maintained their commitment to maintain
accommodative policy for an extended period of time," said Ryan
Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. "This report is
consistent with their policy pledge."    
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
climbed as frigid temperatures curtailed production in Texas.
U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.8% higher at $61.14 a
barrel.                  
    Canada's 10-year yield eased nearly 1 basis point to 1.118%,
pulling back from 1.149% earlier in the session, which was its
highest since March last year.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up