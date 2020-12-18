Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips but on track for 5th straight weekly gain

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the greenback on Friday as investors awaited news on
prospects for U.S. stimulus and domestic data showed some fading
momentum for retail sales, with the loonie retreating from a
2-1/2-year high earlier this week.    
    Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in October, surpassing
estimates for a 0.2% increase, data from Statistics Canada
showed. It was the sixth straight monthly gain but a flash
estimate showed that sales in November were relatively
unchanged.             
    "Momentum in Canadian retail sales proved resilient in
October, but that strength seems to have faded in November,"
Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said
in a note.
    The U.S. dollar        consolidated losses after a week of
declines that pushed it to its lowest in two and a half years,
while global shares were mixed, with investors still on edge
over a Brexit trade deal and U.S. coronavirus relief package.
                        
     Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil, which headed for a seventh weekly gain in a row
as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and
looked past rising case numbers and tighter lockdowns in Europe.
U.S. crude        prices were up 0.8% at $48.75 a barrel.
            
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2750
to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2716 to 1.2764. On Tuesday, the currency touched its
strongest since April 2018 at 1.2684.
    For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.2%, which
would be its fifth consecutive advance. It has climbed 1.9%
since the start of the year but that is much less than some
other G10 currencies.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve on Friday, with the 10-year             down 1.3 basis
points at 0.730%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
