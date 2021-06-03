Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar drops by most in 6 weeks as greenback rallies

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
six-day low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, as U.S. economic data reinforced signs that the
world's largest economy was on track to recover from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
    The loonie       , which has been on a tear this year
because of higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more
hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the
greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April
20. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Friday at
1.2120.    
    "Today has been all about the (U.S.) dollar," said Simon
Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex
Canada. "With little economic releases outside of the U.S., the
loonie has been entangled in the broad dollar move."
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies as data showed U.S. private-sector employment rising
more than expected in May. A strong rebound in the U.S. economy
threatens to derail the assumption that interest rates will stay
low for a long time.                 
    The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on
Friday. Economists expect the data to show Canadian employment
falling by 20,000 after a plunge of 207,000 in April. Some
provinces went into lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset
purchase program again next quarter amid expectations for a
robust economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.             
    Oil       , one of Canada's major exports, touched its
highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before
settling 2 cents lower at $68.81 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            was up 2.2 basis points at 1.517%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
