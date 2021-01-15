Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar drops, posts weekly decline on greenback short-covering

By Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as a decline in risk
appetite led to broader gains for the safe-haven greenback, with
the loonie giving back this week's gains despite data showing
record home sales.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.8% lower at 1.2732
to the greenback, or 78.54 U.S. cents, pulling back from a near
three-year high on Thursday at 1.2621. For the week, the loonie
was down 0.4%.
    "It has primarily been some covering of short U.S. dollar
positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at
CIBC Capital Markets. "It's a move in line with what we have
seen in other currencies ... So it's not the Canadian dollar on
its own."
    Higher U.S. Treasury yields in anticipation of additional
fiscal spending, have been supportive of the greenback since
earlier this month.
    President-elect Joe Biden proposed on Thursday a stimulus
package of $1.9 trillion, but investor sentiment wavered as
China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in
more than 10 months.             
    Investors have also been grappling with the slower than
expected rollout of vaccines. Pfizer Inc         said it would
slow production of its vaccine due to changes to manufacturing
processes aimed at boosting production.             
     Global shares          fell and U.S. crude oil futures
       settled 2.3% lower at $52.36 a barrel. Oil is one of
Canada's major exports.                         
    Canadian home sales rose 7.2% in December from November,
setting a new record, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.
            
    The housing market has benefited from record-low interest
rates set by the Bank of Canada. The central bank is due to make
an interest rate decision next week.              
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down 4.6 basis points at 0.810%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David
Gregorio)
