CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges higher ahead of Bank of Canada speech

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3272 to 1.3306 * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.5% * Canadian bond yields edge higher across the yield curve TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback on Tuesday, clawing back some of the prior day's losses ahead of a speech by a Bank of Canada official which could offer clues on the bank's thinking about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak on money and payments in the digital age. The central bank will release his prepared remarks at 12:15 ET (1715 GMT). Chances of an interest rate cut as soon as next week have climbed to nearly 30% from about 10% last Wednesday as the coronavirus spread outside of China. Last month, the bank opened the door to a rate cut should a recent slowdown in domestic growth persist. At 9:31 a.m. (1431 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3272 to the greenback, or 75.35 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Monday hit a near two-week low at 1.3308, traded in a range of 1.3272 to 1.3306. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on oil demand outweighed OPEC output cuts and Libyan supply losses. U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.5% at $51.18 a barrel. U.S. stock indexes rose with some help from earnings reports after the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials logged their worst session in two years on worries over the worldwide spread of the virus. Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the yield curve, with the 10-year yield rising 1.5 basis points to 1.215%. On Monday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday level in nearly six months at 1.170%. Police on Monday made 10 arrests and cleared a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for almost three weeks on one of the country's busiest lines. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)